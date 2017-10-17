UPDATE: New Information Released in Pensacola Child Death

UPDATE Tuesday October 17, 2017 10:30 a.m.

Grace Smith has bonded out of jail at 11:12 p.m. Monday night. Her husband, James Smith is still in the Escambia County Jail. Veronica Posey had previously bonded out.

Posey and James Smith have an initial court date listed as November 3, 2017. Grace Smith is set for arraignment on November 8, 2017.

UPDATE Monday October 16, 2017 11:00 a.m.

News 5 has learned the female child who died in Pensacola on Saturday was 9-year old Dericka Lindsay.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Veronica Posey was disciplining Dericka, who Posey said was “out of control”.

Initial reports said Posey was the grandmother, but the arrest report reveals she is a cousin.

The report continues that during the course of the discipline, Posey sat on Dericka’s chest.

According to the report, Posey stated she heard Dericka say she could not breathe. When Posey stood up she realized the young girl was not responsive, dialed 911 and began CPR.

UPDATE

Public Information Officer for the ECSO has provided new information regarding a child’s death in Pensacola.

Veronica Posey, 64, was arrested for homicide and child neglect.

The relation of Grace Jones Smith and James Smith with the victim is unknown at this time.

News 5 spoke with Craig Goodwin who lives down the street from Posey’s house. He says he often saw Posey sitting outside on the front porch, and that things usually appeared quiet at her house. Godwin tells News 5 he never expected something like this would happen, “Nothing there would have aroused my suspicions concerning anything. Especially something like this.”

Investigators are not releasing the name, age, or sex of the child. Godwin tells News 5 he often saw two young girls playing outside the home. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information about the investigation Monday.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Officers(ECSO) arrested three people on Saturday, October 14 in connection to the death of a child.

According to Deb Henley, Public Information Officer for the ECSO, officers received a call around 1:35 p.m. and responded to the 300 block of Bryant Road. That is in the Navy Point neighborhood near Warrington.

A victim was taken to a local hospital where the child later died.

Escambia County Sheriff’s made three arrests.

Veronica Posey, 64-years old, was arrested for homicide and child neglect. Grace Jones Smith, 69-years old, and James Smith, 62-years old, were arrested for child neglect, cruelty toward a child, and not contacting authorities. All three suspects are being held with out bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.