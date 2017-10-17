Suspect Connected to Unsolved Murder Arrested Again

Related Coverage After 4 Arrests, Still No Murder Charge After Man Found Dead Inside Home

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Richard Lee Campbell was arrested on October 16, 2017, for allegedly stabbing two people during an argument and stealing the bicycle of one of the victims. Campbell was out on bond after being charged with 9 counts of using the credit card of James Hipp. Hipp had been found dead in his Airport Boulevard home on May 19. Hipp’s death has been ruled a homicide, but no arrests have been made in connection with his death.

According to Mobile Police, on October 11th Campbell and two others began arguing near Lyons Park. During the argument, Campell allegedly stabbed the two victims. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate a suspect at that time.

Two other men were also arrested shortly after Hipp’s murder. Michael Grayson Steele was charged with illegally using Hipp’s credit card in the days after Hipp’s death.

57-year-old Leonard Robinson pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property after being caught with a drill that belonged to Hipp, according to court documents.

The district attorney’s office has filed a motion to revoke Campbell’s bond on the credit card fraud charges.