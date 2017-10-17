Saraland Police Make 4 Drug Arrests at Hotel

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Police Department(SPD) made a significant drug arrest on Tuesday, October 17.

An investigation by the SPD Narcotics Unit into drug activity at a local hotel resulted in the arrest of Emily Renee Drew, Brandon Kyle Cooper, Bradley Oneal Huckabee, and Martin David Long.

Emily Renee Drew, 25, from Saraland, who had active felony warrants, was arrested on the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Brandon Kyle Cooper, 32 from Theodore, was arrested on the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Second Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Bradley Oneal Huckabee, 35 from Mount Vernon, was arrested on the charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Martin David Long, 27 from Satsuma, was arrested on the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Officers seized methamphetamine, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia.