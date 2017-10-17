Saraland Police Chase Ends at University Blvd Extension Near Highway 45

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —  A morning police chase in Saraland has ended on Highway 45 near University Blvd.

According to Saraland Police Officer Gary Cole, “around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning officers attempted to stop a vehicle traveling southbound on I-65 near mile marker 15.  The vehicle fled and a pursuit began. Cole says the vehicle pulled off into a wooded area near University Blvd. and the driver exited the vehicle.

Officers attempted to locate the driver using a K9.  Officer Cole says drugs were located in the vehicle and it is believe the driver was throwing drugs out the window during the pursuit.

