Saraland Police Chase Ends at University Blvd Extension Near Highway 45

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A morning police chase in Saraland has ended on Highway 45 near University Blvd.

According to Saraland Police Officer Gary Cole, “around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning officers attempted to stop a vehicle traveling southbound on I-65 near mile marker 15. The vehicle fled and a pursuit began. Cole says the vehicle pulled off into a wooded area near University Blvd. and the driver exited the vehicle.

Officers attempted to locate the driver using a K9. Officer Cole says drugs were located in the vehicle and it is believe the driver was throwing drugs out the window during the pursuit.

News 5 will continue to bring you updates on-air and online.