Pensacola Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Infant’s Death

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Pensacola man accused of murdering a 4-month-old baby has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison.

Christopher Demitchie Harris, who was 19 at the time of his arrest, pled no contest to an aggravated manslaughter charge, according to state attorney Bill Eddins.

Harris is responsible for the death of the infant, who was left in his care for 11 hours over a two-day span.

Harris had previously been charged with First Degree Murder for the death of a 4-month old child that occurred in May of 2015. The victim died after being left in the defendant’s care for approximately 11 hours over a two-day span. This case was previously tried on September 26, 2017. This trial resulted in a mistrial when the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision regarding guilt. Following that trial, this case was re-evaluated and it was determined that a charge of Aggravated Manslaughter was more appropriate.

Harris’ family testified at the sentencing that he had long-term learning disabilities and had been on medication for ADHD.