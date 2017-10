MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting where one person was shot on General Lee Avenue in Mobile.

According to police, the shooting took place during a domestic violence situation between two adults.

The victim was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

One person is in custody, according to police.

