WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — According to Howard University’s twitter page, police received a call of a possible active shooter.

Police are currently conducting a sweep of campus. All students & staff should stay in place & shelter in place until further notification — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

Police are investigating by checking buildings and advising people to stay in a safe place. The administration building has been evacuated.

Because the safety of our students and staff are our number one priority, the Admin Bldg has been evacuated. — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

UPDATE: Still investigating. Police are sweeping all buildings. HU community, please stay in place, shelter in place. — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

D.C. Police are on the scene and have advised locals to stay clear of the area.

We're still on the scene @HowardU. Still nothing found. Avoid 6th St from Fairmont St to College St; Howard Pl from Georgia Ave to 4th St — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 17, 2017