CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKRG) — Cleveland Cavaliers fans got the first chance to buy the newest sneaker from star player LeBron James.

The “LeBron 15” will be available to all customers beginning Tuesday morning.

But early sales were offered at a pop-up store in his home state to promote the shoe.

The LeBron 15 retails at $185.

The name commemorates LeBron’s 15th season with the NBA which kicks off Tuesday night.