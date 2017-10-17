New Airport Director Wants to Examine Move to Brookley

The new Executive Director of the Mobile Airport Authority is now two weeks into the job, and he is ready to hit the ground running.

Thomas “Chris” Curry is responsible for management for the Mobile Downtown Airport, Mobile Regional and the Aeroplex at Brookley Field.

Curry says he wants to look at moving Mobile’s commercial flights away from Mobile Regional and over to the downtown airport.

“I think that if we undergo a feasibility study and the study shows that Brookley is a viable airport for commercial activity then there is no reason why we should not entertain that,” said Curry.

Curry says too many local customers are opting to fly out of other airports such as Pensacola and Gulfport rather than utilize the Mobile Airport.

“I don’t think Mobile is performing as well as it could,” said Curry. “Ideally we need to create more competition so that we could make the prices lower and let the customers determine whether the price level is adequate or not.”

Curry says he hopes to present a proposal for a feasibility study to the Airport Authority Board within the next few months.