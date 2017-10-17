McDonald’s Offers Phone Lockers for Cellphone Free Eating

CNN Published:

SINGAPORE (CNN) – You deserve a break today from your phone.

McDonald’s has introduced lockers for mobile phones at one of its Singapore branches.  It’s part of a movement called “Phone Off. Fun On.”

Customers are encouraged to talk and interact with each other while eating.

The burger giant did a survey of more than three hundred parents.  A majority said they use their phones during meal time.  Although the campaign targets families, the phone locker service is free for anyone to use.

McDonald’s is deciding whether to expand the service to other outlets.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s