McDonald’s Offers Phone Lockers for Cellphone Free Eating

SINGAPORE (CNN) – You deserve a break today from your phone.

McDonald’s has introduced lockers for mobile phones at one of its Singapore branches. It’s part of a movement called “Phone Off. Fun On.”

Customers are encouraged to talk and interact with each other while eating.

The burger giant did a survey of more than three hundred parents. A majority said they use their phones during meal time. Although the campaign targets families, the phone locker service is free for anyone to use.

McDonald’s is deciding whether to expand the service to other outlets.