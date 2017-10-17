Hurricane Nate Cleanup Begins on West Beach in Gulf Shores, Wednesday

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A week after the storm is just enough time for storm debris from the rivers and bays to wash up on the beach.

For as far as the eye can see, pieces of what Hurricane Nate washed away has washed up on West Beach in Gulf Shores.

“I was a little surprised,” said Ken Render visiting from Michigan, “because we have been down here multiple times around this time every year and the beaches are pristine.”

Pieces of this and that, mostly what you would expect to see and some things you wouldn’t. “We haven’t picked through it or sorted through it or anything like that parts of old ships or whatever,” says Render.

Not everyone thinks it’s an eyesore. “I like it the way it is right now.” For Billy Kreigh from Indiana even in trash, there are treasures. “I make windchimes so I like this driftwood stuff.”

Beachgoers are still enjoying the sand and the surf, detouring around the middle of the beach which is a safety concern for the little ones. “We keep em out of it for glass. Who knows what’s in there? Old boards with nails and stuff like that, hooks or things like that,” says Render.

Clean-up crews will hit the beach Wednesday and any trace of Hurricane Nate, on this part of the coast, will soon be just a memory.