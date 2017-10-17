Former Okaloosa County’s Water and Sewer Employee Arrested

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — A former employee of Okaloosa County’s Water and Sewer Department has been arrested following a five-month investigation.

Kathy Nelson, 57 of Mary Esther, was arrested for allegedly “depriving the county of more than $223,000 over a nine-year period.”

Nelson is charged with grand theft, aggravated white collar crime, communications fraud and unlawful compensation for official behavior.

A press release from OCSO stated, “The audit revealed Nelson entered fictitious information, invalid receipts, and altered documents in the customer service database to make

it appear the proper charges were paid by three construction companies when in fact they were not.”

These billing irregularities in customer accounts were discovered in April. Nelson was fired May 4th.