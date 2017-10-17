Explore Space on Google Maps

(WKRG) — Google has launched a new feature, a way to explore space from your own computer on Google Maps.

You can explore space by heading over to Google Maps here: https://www.google.com/maps/@29.5602853,-95.0853914,22985349m/data=!3m1!1e3

I got there by zooming out all the way on “satellite” view from Earth until I got into space. On the left-hand side, a tab popped up showing all the different planets and moons you can explore. Even the International Space Station is available to view!

Our News 5 web guru J.B. Buinno said, while exploring the Internation Space Station, that it didn’t look too comfy. We had a moment of space travel fun here in the web center.

The team at Google Maps used images captured by NASA, European Space Agency., and other space agencies to create this fun new way to explore space.

In a blog post from Google, they explain how they were able to assemble this new way to explore the stars, “Twenty years ago, the spacecraft Cassini launched from Cape Canaveral on a journey to uncover the secrets of Saturn and its many moons. During its mission, Cassini recorded and sent nearly half a million pictures back to Earth, allowing scientists to reconstruct these distant worlds in unprecedented detail. Now you can visit these places—along with many other planets and moons—in Google Maps right from your computer. ”

Once you pick a planet to explore, zoom in and the names of different areas on the planet or moon will show up. From there you can find some details on when that location was discovered or who named it. Not every location has information on it though.

Have fun space travelers!