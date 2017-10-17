Community Activists Call for Unity After Child Shot in Mobile

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Community activists say change is needed after a young girl was shot Monday night on South Scott Street. They are calling on their neighborhood to unite.

“We need to all come together and come up with an action plan of why this is happening, the root of why it’s happening,” said Sheena Williams. “The community has to do it. It needs to start on the inside and work its way out.”

Neighbors say violence isn’t anything new in this neighborhood and it’s negatively impacting children.

“Post-traumatic stress disorder runs rampant among our youth because they are exposed to violence at a higher rate,” says Bo Williams.

Community activists Bo and Sheena Williams are inviting the community to meet with them. They can be reached at (562) 508-2132