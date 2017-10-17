BREAKING: Frontier Airlines Announces New Flights from Pensacola International Airport

Related Coverage Frontier Airlines expands to Pensacola International Airport

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — Frontier Airlines is announcing new nonstop service from Pensacola International Airport. The new flights will be to Denver International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Service to Denver is set to start April 22, 2018. Flights to Chicago are scheduled to begin May 12, 2018. Service to Denver is scheduled to operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Service to Chicago is scheduled to operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

During today’s announcement, Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward said, “This is a huge win for Pensacola and I look forward to a long-term partnership and additional growth opportunities with Frontier Airlines.”

The new flights are on-sale now, and Frontier Airlines is celebrating with fares as low as $39 one-way.