Blue Angels Pilot Capt. Jeff Kuss Memorial Unveiling

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRG) — The unveiling of the memorial for fallen Blue Angels pilot Captain Jeff Kuss will take place Wednesday in Smyrna, Tennesse.

Capt. Kuss died on June 2, 2016, during a practice flight ahead of the Great Tennessee Airshow. He lost control of his aircraft and crashed.

A Blue Angels jet, the centerpiece of the memorial, arrived in Smyrna back in May. The National Aviation Museum in Pensacola donated the recently retired Blue Angel F/A-18C-25-MC Hornet, emblazoned with Kuss’ plane number. The jet was driven to Tennessee all the way from Pensacola. Smyrna police escorted the jet from Interstate 65 and onto I-840, where several troopers then joined and created a procession.

For more information on the memorial, go to the website: http://www.captjeffkussusmcmemorial.com/