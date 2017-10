A fine day in Bay Minette- The weather and the people… I spoke to the sixth grade Tigers at Bay Minette Elementary School. The topic was weather, space and Earth. I had help with weather demonstrations from Kinsey, Will, Jaila, Samoria, Ciera, and Mykayla. They all get the Alan Sealls of Approval. Ms. Kittrell coordinated.

Alan Sealls, News 5