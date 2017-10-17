2 killed, 2 critically injured in turnpike toll booth crash

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Two people have died and two other are being treated from injuries suffered in a crash at a toll plaza along Florida’s Turnpike.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the one-vehicle crash happened early Tuesday on the northbound side of the turnpike in Broward County.

Troopers tell local news outlets report that the driver apparently lost control while entering the Cypress Creek Toll Plaza and that the vehicle entered the lane sideways. It hit some of the barrier walls before hitting the toll booth and rolling over.

Officials say two people were ejected from the vehicle and two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

