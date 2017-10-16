Worker Accused of Stealing $1.2 Million in Fajitas Over Nine Years

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (WKRG) — A worker at a juvenile center in Texas is under investigation for allegedly stealing $1.2 million worth of fajitas.

According to a report in The Brownsville Herald, Gilberto Escamilla stole the beef over a nine-year period.

Escamilla had the fajitas delivered to the Cameron County Juvenile Justice Department, where he would then deliver them to customers he had lined up, the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office said in the report.

The investigation began in August when a delivery driver for Labatt Food Service called the juvenile center’s kitchen, and a woman told the driver the kitchen didn’t serve fajitas.

The report says Escamilla was off the day the driver called the kitchen.

The district attorney’s office began investigating and discovered purchase orders totaling more than $1.2 million in fajitas, with each order ranging between $2,500 to $30,000, according to the report.