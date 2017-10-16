VIDEO: Shooting on The Strip in downtown Tuscaloosa after homecoming game caught on camera

The video above contains graphic content; user discretion is advised

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday, new video of a shooting in downtown Tuscaloosa after the Alabama homecoming game against Arkansas has surfaced, and CBS 42 has obtained permission to release the shocking footage.

Two people were arrested for the crime that has some questioning security downtown with several big game weekends ahead.

The gunfire near a post-game crowd sent people scrambling for safety when a man was shot outside a bar Saturday night. Police say he and the suspect had exchanged punches moments before, arguing over a woman.