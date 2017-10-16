Two Killed in Single Vehicle Crash near Atmore

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A single-vehicle crash at 3 p.m., Oct. 15, has claimed two lives.

Timmy Joe Sprinkle, 32, of Atmore and Susan M. Moore, 63, of Hollywood, Fla., were killed when the 2005 Ford Focus Sprinkle was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

Sprinkle and Moore were not using seatbelts and were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Dailey Road four miles north of Atmore, in the Freemanville community.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

