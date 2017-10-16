Store Clerks Bound with Duct Tape, Robbed

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Several workers at a west Mobile Dollar General were duct taped during a robbery Sunday night, according to Mobile Police.

According to the report, two men armed with handguns entered the Dollar General at 769 Snow Road North shortly before 9:30 Sunday night. The two suspects duct taped some of the employees while forcing the manager to open the safe. The suspects then fled the store with the money.

If you have information on this crime, you are asked to call Mobile Police at (251)-208-7211.