Star Collision Spreads Gold and Platinum Across the Universe, Treasure of Info for Science

By Published:

(CNN) For the first time ever, scientists have observed the spectacular collision of two neutron stars.  A NASA animation recreates what happened. Neutron stars are amazingly dense and very small. They have masses bigger than our sun, compressed into a body with a diameter roughly the size of a city like Chicago. In an event captured by earth-based telescopes in August — two neutron stars entered a death spiral and collided. The collision released more energy than has been released during our sun’s entire lifetime. It also emitted electromagnetic waves and space-time ripples. It even scattered heavy elements like gold and platinum across the universe.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s