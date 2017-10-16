Single Vehicle Crash Kills Man in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An early morning crash on October 16 claimed the life of a Uriah man and injured a Uriah woman.

Clinton Cole Gregson, 20, died when the 2012 GMC Sierra he was driving left the roadway hitting a tree on Butler Street. According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Gregson was not using a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Ashley Fountain, a 18-year old passenger of the GMC Sierra, was transported to the Atmore Community Hospital. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.