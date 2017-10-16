Puppy mills sales banned from first state, others to follow?

WFLA Published:
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WFLA/AP) – California became the first state to ban the sale of animals from puppy mills.
Governor Jerry Brown signed a law requiring pet stores to work with animal shelters or rescue operations if they want to sell dogs, cats or rabbits. It still allows private breeders to sell animals directly.
Thirty-six cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, already had similar bans on mass breeding operations.
Supporters said the state measure, AB485, ensures better treatment of animals.
The pet store industry said it removes important consumer protections.
Brown did not comment on his decision.
