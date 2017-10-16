Police identity child who died in accident at Alabama ice cream shop

Associated Press Published:

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Officials are identifying the girl who drowned in an Alabama ice cream shop grease pit as Sadie Grace Andrews.

The Auburn Police Department says Monday that a video shows the child playing in a grassy area on Saturday when she fell through a lid covering the underground grease-separating container.

Police say they took over CPR from family members when they arrived, and paramedics rushed Andrews to a nearby hospital. However, the girl couldn’t be revived.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says the death appears to be an accidental drowning. Police say no foul play is suspected, but say they will present the case to a grand jury, as is routine.

Andrews’ mother, Corrie Andrews, tells Al.com that Sadie Grace was a “little blonde bundle of joy,” with an “infectious smile.”

