Next Phase of Water Street Construction Begins

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile announced Monday that the next phase of the construction on Water Street has begun.

Here is the press release sent to News 5:

The City of Mobile is beginning the next step towards transforming Water Street from the backyard of downtown into the gateway of Mobile. Pending Council approval, the City will begin installation of new traffic signal controllers, a detection system, and pedestrian signal poles and signals. These traffic upgrades will create a more walkable corridor as well as a more efficient traffic flow.

Last month, the City began fiber optic work for the traffic signals in preparation for Water Street’s vehicular lane reduction. In August, the first phase of construction began including new sidewalks and new ADA curb ramps at pedestrian crossings.

The purpose of the project is to connect citizens and visitors to the Mobile Riverfront and its amenities including Cooper Riverside Park, the Mobile Convention Center, GulfQuest Maritime Museum and the Mobile Cruise Terminal.

“Water Street is often people’s first impression of the City Mobile,” said Mayor Stimpson. “Ironically, Water Street currently prevents you from accessing the water but that is all about to change. Our goal is to create a safer, more walkable and bikeable corridor that invites you to these attractions. ”

Future plans include new striping to form new crosswalks and bicycle and pedestrian lanes reducing the amount of vehicular traffic lanes from six to four.

The City Council is expected to vote on the $126,785.00 contract during Tuesday’s regular Council meeting. Following Council approval, the City will issue a notice to proceed to Bagby & Russell Electric Company, Inc. to begin the signal equipment installation.