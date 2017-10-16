MPD: Two Toddlers Found Walking in Parking Lot After Being Left Alone at Home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Mobile Police, two toddlers were found walking in a parking lot on Saturday around 11:20 a.m. at the Greenbriar Apartments on Carol Plantation Road.

A neighbor called police after seeing the two children, ages 2 and 3 years old walking around in the parking lot.

Officers located the mother, 27-year-old Brittany Love, at her job. According to police, Love stated that she left the children at home by themselves, but their aunt was expected to come watch the children.

Love had two active warrants for theft of property and was arrested, police say.