MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Mobile Police, on Friday, Oct. 13th around 11 a.m., police received a call from Murphy High School stating that a student was robbed of his gun while on campus.

Police say a teacher found bullets on the ground in a breezeway at the school and advised the resource officer and the Principal.

Three students were involved, ages 14, 16, and 17, according to Mobile Police.

The MPD Family Intervention Team is investigating the case.