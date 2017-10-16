Mobile Police: Bystander Shot in the Foot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An innocent bystander was accidentally shot in the foot following an argument taking place across the street, according to MPD.

On Friday, Oct. 13th at around 10:29 p.m. police responded to the 1300 block of Camp Street.

Mobile Police say that the victim stated he was sitting on his porch when he saw several men across the street arguing and that was when the gunfire began.

The victim attempted to get away from the fight but was shot in the foot.

There is no word on the victim’s current condition.