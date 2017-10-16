Minnesota man said to be killed in Somalia blast

Associated Press Published:
Somali security forces and others gather and search for bodies near destroyed buildings at the scene of Saturday’s blast, in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. The death toll from the huge truck bomb blast in Somalia’s capital rose to over 50 Sunday, with more than 60 others injured, as hospitals struggled to cope with the high number of casualties, security and medical sources said. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) – The Latest on deadly bombing in Somalia’s capital (all times local):

A 50-year-old man who lived in Minnesota is among the more than 300 people killed in a powerful bomb blast in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Ahmed AbdiKarin Eyow died in Saturday’s explosion.

The executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations told a news conference Sunday that Eyow was in his hotel room when the bomb went off.

Hussein says many other Somalis in the Minneapolis area are still trying to find out if family members survived the attack.

