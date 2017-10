MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mark your calendar for the 6th Annual Salty Worm Brackish Classic and Delta fishing tournament.

The fishing tournament takes place on the morning of Saturday, October 28 at the Bluegill restaurant, followed by an after-party from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Gaillard Pancreatic Cancer Research Endowment is the recipient of the event proceeds.

Visit the website for more information.