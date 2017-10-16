Live Traffic Blog

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)

5:06 a.m. A stormy start for some in our area including along the Eastern Shore and through Baldwin County so be careful. Moving along well on the Bayway and Causeway right now. We do have an accident I-65 Northbound between Government and Airport Boulevard (it’s just a fender bender). Another fender bender on the West I-65 Service Road there between Dauphin Street and College Park South. Beyond those two accidents moving along well in Mobile and no problems along the Panhandle.