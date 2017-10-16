Lead Nurse at Florida Cancer Center Charged with Forging Prescriptions

FORT WALTON BEACH, Florida (WKRG) – Fort Walton Beach Police have charged Stephanie Hatcher with “uttering a forging instrument” and “obtaining a controlled substance.” In a probable cause narrative, Hatcher is identified as the lead nurse at Emerald Coast Cancer Center. The report states that, after having been read her rights, Hatcher confessed to slipping in blank prescription slips when the physician was signing groups of them and that she would later add the names of herself or her children.

The prescriptions were allegedly for Hydrocode/Acetaminophen in strengths of 7.5mg/325 and 10mg/325, an opioid painkiller commonly sold as Vicoden or Lortab. Hatcher is alleged to have obtained 14 fraudulent prescriptions beginning in January.

According to the arresting officer, “the pharmacist grew suspicious and contacted the medical practice and learned that they had not now nor ever prescribed any medications to the defendant or her sons.”

Hatcher was arrested on October 14, 2017, when she arrived to pick up one of the prescriptions at the Walgreens on Mary Esther Cut Off Road.