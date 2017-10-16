Harley Davidson Bikers Ride for Healthy Hearts

(WKRG) — Cool bikes, food, and music always make for a fun time at Biker Night at Harley Davidson of Pensacola and Mobile Bay Harley Davidson.

Bikers are preparing to rev up festivities for an event so large, it crosses state lines.

“I mean we do a lot of events all year long, but this is the one”, said Shane Furnish of Harley Davidson of Pensacola.

Bruce Camacho with Mobile Bay Harley Davidson said it’s sure to be an amazing party, “Just think about adding Flora-Bama and Harley Davidson.”

Saturday, October 21st, Bikers will meet at Mobile Bay Harley Davidson or Harley Davidson of Pensacola where they will check in for The Ace Of Hearts Poker Run. From there, they will go to various checkpoints and eventually meet up at The Flora-Bama for a huge celebration.

The store that raises the most money earns bragging rights. Furnish from the Pensacola Store said he’s been looking forward to kicking “Mobile’s Butt” for weeks, “Ultimately this is a campaign and we will prevail”.

Camacho disagreed, “I think Alabama’s gonna show Florida what they’ve got”.

Tough talk fuels competition and that means more donations for The American Heart Association and Harley Davidson Riders consider that a win-win situation.

It costs 25 dollars to register for the ace of race poker run. You can do it at either store or pre-register online http://wkrg.com/harley-davidsons-ace-of-hearts-poker-run/. You don’t have to ride to participate. For $10 you can join WKRG at the party at the Flora-Bama starting at 3pm.