Gulf Shores Projects School District To Open 2018-2019 School Year

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)- The City of Gulf Shores takes another big step towards opening its own school district this week as it releases the applications for its school board.

The city is releasing those applications starting at 8am Tuesday with hopes of having the school district open for next school year. It says its goal is to personalize education not for 31-thousand kids in the county but about 2-thousand kids in the city.

“We want every student to come out of our schools being prepared for wherever it is they want to go and whatever they want to do,” said Mayor Robert Craft after Monday night’s City Council meeting.

News 5 obtained a copy of the 4-page application to become a member of the board of education. It asks several essay questions, arrest history, education history and other school board criteria required by the state of Alabama.

“In addition to that, the City Council and Mayor are going to look for people who have education and community involvement experience, and who have the time and ability to commit the time that is necessary to serve on this board,” said the city’s Economic Development Coordinator, Blake Phelps.

The release of the application marks the start of a fast process.

Applications are due October 30th at 5pm with hopes of appointing the 5-member school board on the November 27th city council meeting.

The board will then appoint a superintendent, financial officer, and legal council.

Then the Gulf Shores school district will enter a separation agreement with Baldwin County Schools.

Phelps says the city plans to use the same facilities kids in Gulf Shores use now and that will be discussed in the separation agreement. But that separation agreement process can’t start until the school board is formed.

The goal is for smaller classrooms with more teacher attention starting next school year (2018-2019).

“We want to lower the class size to get more individual opportunities for working individually with the kids so the teachers get a little bit more private time,” says Mayor Craft.

The city says it worked internally with its legal team to draft the education board application. Anyone interested in applying can stop by the city building during normal operating hours.