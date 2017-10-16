Governor Scott Proposes $1 Million in Security Funding for Jewish Day Schools

BOCA RATON, Fla. – On Monday, Governor Rick Scott announced his proposal for $1 million in security funding for Jewish Day Schools in his 2018-2019 recommended budget.

He made the announcement during his visit to Katz Hillel Day School of Boca Raton.

According to a press release, “the funding would be available to all Florida Jewish Day Schools to help provide security and counter-terrorism upgrades such as video cameras, fences, bullet-proof glass, alarm systems and other safety equipment.”

Governor Scott said, “Every Florida student deserves to have the opportunity to learn in a safe and comfortable setting. After Florida’s Jewish community received hateful threats last year, we saw the need to provide additional security so the children that attend Jewish Day Schools can learn without having to worry about feeling threatened. While last year’s investment will make a huge difference, we must continue to do more. I look forward to working with the Legislature to provide this important funding and will continue to work with our federal partners and members of Florida’s Jewish community to ensure the safety of families and students.”

Currently, thousands of Florida students attend Jewish Day Schools. Earlier this year the Governor signed the Fighting for Florida’s Future budget, which provided more than $654,000 in security funding for Jewish Day Schools.