BREAKING: Reports One Person Shot on South Scott Street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have responded to reports of one shot on South Scott Street Monday evening.

According to witnesses on scene, a 6-year-old girl was shot in the arm. A neighbor talked with the News 5 crews on the scene saying she was the first person to respond when she heard shots and ran to over to find a girl bleeding possibly shot. The neighbor said there was a dispute going on across the street and that the girl may have been hit accidentally.

Mobile Police have not confirmed any details to News 5, but our crews are working to gather more details.