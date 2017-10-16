BREAKING: Child Hit By Stray Bullet In Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to a home where a child was shot on South Scott Street late Monday evening.

According to witnesses at the scene, a bullet entered into a home where the young girl, possibly 5 to 7 years old, was shot in the arm. Neighbors say there was some sort of altercation in the street in which shots were fired. That’s when the stray bullet entered a home full of children.

“The other children say she was sitting in the house on a couch and the bullet came through the window and hit her in the shoulder and came out,” said Chandlar Bell.

The homeowner said the child did not live at her home, but was just visiting.

A neighbor talked with the News 5 crews on the scene saying she was the first person to respond when she heard shots and ran over to find the young girl bleeding.

“I knew that all them children had just gone down to that house and I heard a shooting on the porch screaming ‘she’s shot, she’s shot’,” said Talayshia Elias. “So I just took off running and I ran down there and when I got there the little girl was laying in the floor with a bullet hole in her arm.”

Mobile Police have not confirmed any details to News 5, but our crews are working to gather more information.