Authorities Release Body Camera Footage of Deputy Involved Shooting

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Alabama (WKRG) — Authorities have released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that took place May 18, 2017.

Investigators said Jonathan Victor was holding a fanny pack wrapped in a black windbreaker when he exited his vehicle and approached the deputies that shot and killed him.  In the video deputies repeatedly tell Victor to drop what he was holding and get on the ground, but the commands were ignored.

BCSO Cpl Matt Hunady

Deputies say the incident happened in “a matter of seconds” and backpedaled to give Victor additional moments to surrender, but he kept walking forward.  He later died at the hospital from four gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg.

A Baldwin County Grand Jury found that Corporal Matt Hunady was “entirely justified” in his actions and returned no charges.

