Auburn Child Drowns after Falling in Ice Cream Shop’s Grease Pit

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL)

10/15/2017, 4 P.M. — We now know the name of the young Auburn girl who tragically died in a grease trap Saturday afternoon.

Lee County Coroner tells News 3 the toddler, 3-year-old Sadie Andrews, died of an accidental drowning when she fell into a six-foot-deep grease pit behind the Bruster’s Ice Cream shop on East University Drive.

A crowdfunding site dedicated to Sadie’s funeral expenses has so far managed to raise close to $9,000.

8:00 P.M. — The Lee County Coroner’s Office announces new details on what caused the death of a 3-year-old girl Saturday afternoon.

Coroner Bill Harris says the girl was playing with her siblings behind the Bruster’s Ice Cream shop on East University Drive when she fell into a grease trap around 1 p.m. Harris says video surveillance shows the toddler falling through the cover to the six-foot-deep in-ground container.

The video also shows the girl was stuck in the pit for around five to 10 minutes until she was found unresponsive. CPR was performed on the scene before the girl was rushed to East Alabama Medical Center. Harris says she was pronounced dead around 1:30 p.m.

The case has so far been ruled an accidental drowning and no foul play is suspected.

The coroner asks the community to please keep this family in your prayers as they suffer through this tragedy.

UPDATE

4:40 P.M. — Auburn police say a child has died after being found in a container of liquid near Bruster’s Ice Cream.

Police say around 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon officers got a call of a child missing near the ice cream shop. Minutes later the child was found in a container of liquid near the store off of East University Drive. The child was unresponsive and rushed to EAMC, where the child was pronounced dead.

At this time, Auburn police say the incident is under investigation but appears to be a tragic accident.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

AUBURN, Ala. — There is a heavy police presence at the Bruster’s Ice Cream shop along Shug Jordan Parkway after Auburn police say a child went missing and was later found injured.

Auburn police tell News 3 the child went missing from the area near the ice cream shop earlier Saturday. The child was reportedly found a short time later in an area near some sort of water or other liquid.

Police say the child was rushed to the emergency room. News 3 is waiting for an update on their condition.