Armed Robbery Suspect Killed By Police

BALTIMORE (AP) – A Baltimore police officer has fatally shot an armed robbery suspect at a convenience store.

 

The Baltimore Sun reports that the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Monday at a 7-Eleven store in northeast Baltimore.

 

Police said an officer was checking in on the store when he came upon a man with a shotgun robbing the store. The officer shot the suspect.

 

The officer, store employees and witnesses were not injured.

 

