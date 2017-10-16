Armed Robbery Suspect Killed By Police

BALTIMORE (AP) – A Baltimore police officer has fatally shot an armed robbery suspect at a convenience store.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Monday at a 7-Eleven store in northeast Baltimore.

Police said an officer was checking in on the store when he came upon a man with a shotgun robbing the store. The officer shot the suspect.

The officer, store employees and witnesses were not injured.

