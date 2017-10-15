Troopers: Highway crash kills 81-year-old Alabama man

Associated Press Published:

OHATCHEE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say an 81-year-old man has died after being injured in a highway crash in northeast Alabama.

Alabama State Troopers said Norris William Parton of Ohatchee died late Saturday after a pickup truck in which he was passenger collided with another vehicle on Alabama 144.

Cpl. Jimmy L. Harrell Jr. said in a news release that Parton wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of Ohatchee.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center in Anniston for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Troopers said the crash is still being investigated.

