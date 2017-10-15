Three Arrested in Connection to Child Death in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Officers(ECSO) arrested three people on Saturday, October 14 in connection to the death of a child.

According to Deb Henley, Public Information Office for the ECSO, officers received a call around 1:35 p.m. and responded to the 300 block of Bryant Road.

A victim was taken to a local hospital where the child later died.

Escambia County Sheriff’s made three arrests.

Veronica Posey, 64-years old, was arrested for homicide and child neglect. Grace Jones Smith, 69-years old, and James Smith, 62-years old, were arrested for child neglect, cruelty toward a child, and not contacting authorities. All three suspects are being held with out bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.