Three Arrested in Connection to Child Death in Pensacola

WKRG Staff Published:

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) —  Escambia County Sheriff’s Officers(ECSO) arrested three people on Saturday, October 14 in connection to the death of a child.

According to Deb Henley, Public Information Office for the ECSO, officers received a call around 1:35 p.m. and responded to the 300 block of Bryant Road.

A victim was taken to a local hospital where the child later died.

Escambia County Sheriff’s made three arrests.

Veronica Posey, 64

 

Grace Jones Smith, 69

Veronica Posey, 64-years old, was arrested for homicide and child neglect.  Grace Jones Smith, 69-years old, and James Smith, 62-years old, were arrested for child neglect, cruelty toward a child, and not contacting authorities.  All three suspects are being held with out bond.

James Edmund Smith, 62

The investigation is still ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s