State Troopers Make Arrest In Crash That Dragged Motorcycle Nearly Two Miles

Axis, AL (WKRG)

Alabama State Troopers confirmed to News 5 that an arrest was made in a Saturday morning crash that injured a motorcyclist and dragged his chopper nearly two miles north of the impact site on Highway 43. Officials say 34-year-old Charles Smith was arrested at his home Saturday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

“Troopers collected vehicle debris, witness statements, and with assistance from Creole PD looking through the nearby area, were able to locate the vehicle and interview the driver,” said ALEA Captain John Malone. “Other charges may be pending as the investigation continues.” Family members identified the victim of this crash as 44-year-old Ashley Sanderson from Saraland. Sanderson’s wife Victoria said they were told the suspect tried to hide his car with a tarp. Mrs. Sanderson said her husband continues to recuperate at USA Medical Center and is dealing with broken bones and road rash. While he is in a lot of pain, she said her husband should eventually recover and is being kept in the hospital to avoid infection. We’ll have more later today with the family of Ashley Sanderson on News 5 at 10.