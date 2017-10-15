Police: Man kills girlfriend’s toddler son, then robs her

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Police say a man killed his girlfriend’s 17-month-old son and stole her car stereo and laptop while she was in the hospital with her dying child.

The Bradenton Herald reports that 31-year-old David Vickers is being held without bail on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

Authorities say Vickers was taking care of Luca Sholey while the child’s mother was at work. Vickers claims he put the boy to bed and found him unresponsive when he checked on him an hour later.

An autopsy determined Sholey’s death to be from blunt-force trauma to his brain. The toddler also had bruises on his chest and six broken ribs.

Vickers is also charged with theft after police say he pawned a car stereo and computer owned by Sholey’s mother.

