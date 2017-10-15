Pensacola Bicyclist Killed In Crash With Car Saturday Night

Escambia County, FL (WKRG)

A teenager from Pensacola is dead after a collision between a bike and a car. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Alexander Cox was riding a bike on North Palafox Street when a car collided with his bike. Cox was killed in the crash. This happened at about 9:30 Saturday night. The crash report does not indicate any charges in this case and does not list the incident as alcohol-related. The report says Cox was not wearing a helmet.

Here is the narrative from the FHP Report:

A silver in color Ford Focus was traveling southbound in the right through lane of County Road 95A (North Palafox Street). A Bicyclist was traveling eastbound on County Road 95A. The bicyclist entered the direction of travel of the Silver Ford Focus, causing the front of the car to collide with the left side of the bicycle.