Oakland Raiders give $1M for fire recovery

Associated Press Published: Updated:

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) – The Latest on California’s wildfires (all times local):

The Oakland Raiders say they will donate $1 million toward the relief and recovery effort in California wine country.

The NFL team trains in Napa, and long before that, in Santa Rosa, during the offseason.

Team owner Mark Davis says the cities served as the Raiders’ summer home for more than 40 years, and the team has built long-lasting relationships with the people and businesses there.

His message to them: “In this time of need, we will be there for you as you have been there for us.”

Earlier Sunday, the team held a moment of silence as part of a pregame ceremony for those affected by the wildfires before playing against the Los Angeles Chargers.

