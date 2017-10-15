Mobile First Responders Hosting Fundraiser For Two Kids with Serious Medical Needs

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Members of the Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire Rescue are hosting a fundraiser this coming Saturday night. Saturday’s “Movie in the Park” will benefit both the family of Aubrey Nicholas and the family of Isaiah. Isaiah is the newborn son of an MPD dispatcher born with encephalocele, a neural tube defect. We’ve covered Aubrey’s fight extensively over the last few weeks. She is also the daughter of an MFRD captain battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The dual purpose fundraiser starts at 5:30 Saturday evening, October 21st at Mardi Gras Park. They will sell food plates and show the “Wonder Woman” movie. The event is sponsored by MFRD and Quest-Con.