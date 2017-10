MILTON, Florida (WKRG) – Milton Police Officers responded to a call around 9:41 a.m. on October 14th in response to ‘mischief’ in a cemetery.

Milton Police Chief Tony Tindell states officers determined on the scene that multiple “headstones, concrete flower pots, and keepsakes were destroyed by unknown suspect(s).”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milton Police Department at (850) 983-5423.